Russians account for over 71% of foreign property purchases in Azerbaijan

30 October 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian citizens dominated foreign real estate purchases in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of 2026, accounting for more than 71% of properties acquired by foreign nationals.

According to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, 824 real estate properties were purchased by foreigners between January and September 2026, with Russian citizens acquiring 588 units, or 71.4% of the total.

The figures were provided by the agency in response to a media inquiry.

Georgian citizens ranked second with 80 property purchases, representing approximately 9.7% of the total, followed by Turkish citizens with 51 properties, or 6.2%.

Together, buyers from Russia, Georgia and Türkiye accounted for 719 properties, equivalent to approximately 87.3% of all foreign purchases during the reporting period.

Citizens of Iran purchased 17 properties, followed by Kazakhstan with 14, Germany with 12, Albania with eight, Israel with seven, and the United States and Pakistan with six each.

Buyers from Iraq and Ukraine acquired five properties each, while Belarusian citizens purchased four and Uzbek citizens three.

Citizens of Austria, the United Kingdom, China, Estonia, France and the Netherlands acquired two properties each. Buyers from the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Kyrgyzstan purchased one property each.

The latest figures follow a similar pattern recorded over the previous five years.

According to earlier data from the State Service for Property Issues, 6,182 citizens from 57 countries acquired a combined 6,913 properties in Azerbaijan between 2021 and 2025.

Russian citizens accounted for 4,638 of those properties, followed by Georgian citizens with 716 and Turkish citizens with 312.