Would Putin speak with Zelenskyy? Kremlin spokesman responds

30 October 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue with anyone, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

According to Interfax, Peskov made the remarks in an interview with the Yunashev Live programme.

Asked whether Putin would answer a phone call from Macron or Merz if either leader contacted him, Peskov replied that the Russian president would be willing to take the call.

“Of course, he would answer the phone. He is open to dialogue with everyone,” Peskov said.

Asked whether Putin would also speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the latter called him, the Kremlin spokesman responded: “So far, nobody has called.”

Earlier, the Russian side said that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy could take place in Moscow.