Slovakia, Azerbaijan explore cooperation on mine clearance

30 October 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), has met with a delegation led by General Miroslav Lorinc, Chief of the General Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to ANAMA, the delegation was briefed on the agency’s history and activities, the scale of the mine problem in Azerbaijan, its consequences, and the progress of humanitarian demining operations in the liberated territories.

It was emphasized that clearing the liberated territories of mines and other explosive ordnance is crucial to ensuring public safety, implementing infrastructure projects, restoring economic activity, and sustainably advancing the Great Return process.

The sides also exchanged views on potential areas of future cooperation, possible Slovak support for humanitarian demining efforts in Azerbaijan, training programmes, the exchange of experience and expertise, and other issues of mutual interest.