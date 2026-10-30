bp’s third-quarter profit jumps to $8.5 billion

30 October 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Energy company bp’s adjusted profit for the third quarter of this year surged by approximately 300% year on year to $8.5 billion.

bp has released its financial results for the third quarter of the year.

The report said that higher oil and gas prices, driven by an energy supply crisis following the war in the Middle East, as well as wider profit margins, were the main factors behind the increase in bp’s earnings. The company’s adjusted profit for the third quarter reached $8.5 billion, compared with $2.2 billion in the same period last year, representing an increase of approximately 300%. This marks bp’s highest quarterly profit since 2022.

Between January and September, bp generated approximately $17.4 billion in profit, compared with $5.94 billion in the same period last year.

bp Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said that energy markets continued to face a period of volatility and disruption.

"The sector as a whole is demonstrating extraordinary capacity to adapt to changing conditions. Refineries are operating close to their capacity limits to compensate for supply shortages, while maritime transport is using different and longer routes. Revenues from strategic and commercial inventories are also helping to bridge supply gaps," she noted.

According to her, market conditions, supported by higher prices and wider margins, along with improved performance across the company, had enabled bp to deliver strong financial results.

"Our adjusted profit in the third quarter was $8.5 billion, while cash flow from operating activities reached $14.8 billion. These results helped reduce net debt by $8.4 billion. We have therefore achieved our targets for reducing net debt and structural costs. In addition, we have a clear path to making progress on the remaining two of our four key financial targets for 2027," O’Neill added.