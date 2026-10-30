Russia’s potential OTS membership raised at Ankara summit

30 October 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed that Russia be considered for membership in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) or granted observer status.

Speaking at the 13th OTS Summit in Ankara, Tokayev said Russia’s participation in the organization could benefit all member states and strengthen the organization’s international standing.

He noted that Russia had maintained close ties with the Turkic world for centuries and was home to representatives of numerous Turkic peoples. Tokayev also highlighted Russia’s promotion of the "Altai - the Cradle of Turkic Civilization" project, which Kazakhstan supports, and pointed to the Turkic origins of many words in the Russian language.

"Given Russia’s interest, it would be right and fair to consider its accession to this format or its participation in the OTS as an observer," Tokayev said.

The Organization of Turkic States currently comprises five full members - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan - and three observer states: Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.