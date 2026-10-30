Kremlin: Europe could join peace talks 'at some point'

30 October 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that European countries should take part in peace negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"Talks will take place in a trilateral format. At some point, yes, the Europeans will need to be brought in, but so far no one has discussed this in detail," Peskov told reporters.

Previously, the press secretary said that resuming trilateral negotiations among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States does not necessarily mean military operations will be restricted.