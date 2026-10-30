Azercell-backed event promotes Azerbaijani craftsmanship and women's empowerment

30 October 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

The "Fabric of the Future" event, organised under the SHE platform in partnership with Azercell, brought together cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship and women's empowerment, highlighting opportunities for women to develop their skills and expand their economic participation.

The initiative, held under the SHE platform established by the Azerbaijan Business Women organisation, centred on qurama, a traditional Azerbaijani patchwork art form, exploring how cultural traditions can be preserved while creating new opportunities through technology and entrepreneurship.

A central feature of the event was the presentation of a new collection by Amina Malikova, whose work focuses on researching, reviving and promoting qurama internationally.

Opening the event, Tatyana Mikayilova, Chair of Azerbaijan Business Women and founder of the SHE platform, outlined the initiative's objectives and its significance for promoting women's creativity and professional development.

Speaking at the gathering, Shirin Aliyeva, Azercell's Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer, emphasised the role of digital technologies and responsible business practices in helping women turn traditional skills into sustainable economic opportunities.

"Technology helps not only to preserve our cultural heritage but also to transform it into new economic opportunities. Through digital skills and access to technology, women can showcase traditional crafts to a wider audience and grow their businesses. Our goal is to preserve the cultural values inherited from the past while creating broader opportunities for future generations," Aliyeva said.

She also highlighted Azercell's initiatives aimed at supporting the personal development, digital inclusion and social well-being of girls and women.

As part of the programme, Azercell organised a panel discussion titled "Shaping Our Future," focusing on societal expectations of women and the accessibility of support services for women and girls.

During the discussion, Sona Abbasova, Director of Azercell's Corporate Communications Department, addressed the importance of strengthening women's social and economic independence and expanding development opportunities for girls.

She presented information about two initiatives supported by the company: the Women's Support Line and the Offline Women digital platform.

According to Abbasova, both services are designed to help women facing difficult life circumstances obtain timely assistance and access relevant support resources.

She noted that Azercell subscribers can contact the Women's Support Line free of charge, while the Offline Women platform can be accessed without an internet data package.

These arrangements are intended to reduce barriers to essential services, particularly for women who may have limited access to communications or digital resources.

The event also featured a conversation between actor, playwright and television presenter Kamran Aghabalayev and Amina Malikova, exploring the cultural significance of traditional craftsmanship and its place in contemporary creative practices.

Through its partnership with the SHE platform, Azercell continues to support initiatives focused on women's education, digital skills, social protection and economic participation.