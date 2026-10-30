Zangilan schoolchildren take part in Victory Day cycling event [PHOTOS]

30 October 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A cycling event for schoolchildren from Zangilan District has been organised through a joint initiative of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (ACF).

According to the ACF, the cycling event was dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day and brought together students from Zangilan City School, as well as schools in the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli. Members of Azerbaijan's national cycling teams across various age categories also took part.

At the conclusion of the event, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation presented bicycles and protective helmets to the participating schoolchildren from Zangilan.

The event aimed to promote sports and healthy lifestyles in territories liberated from occupation, encourage schoolchildren's interest in cycling, provide opportunities for meaningful leisure activities and involve more young people in sports.