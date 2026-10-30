Flavio Bolsonaro may receive US green card through expedited process

30 October 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Former Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, who secretly left the country after losing the election, may obtain a US green card through an expedited process, The New York Times (NYT) reports, citing sources.

According to the newspaper’s sources, US authorities expect the politician to apply for permanent residency in the near future. His application is expected to be processed on an expedited basis, following the same procedure used for his younger brother Eduardo, who obtained permanent resident status in July.

The second round of Brazil’s presidential election was held on October 25. Incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured 51.79% of the vote, while Flavio Bolsonaro received 48.21%.

Brazil’s Supreme Court had reportedly imposed a travel ban on Bolsonaro and ordered him to surrender his passport amid allegations of money laundering and the use of illegal financing for his election campaign. Despite the court order, Bolsonaro secretly left Brazil, violating an instruction issued by a Supreme Federal Court judge to surrender his travel documents as part of the money-laundering investigation.

Argentina’s migration authorities said the politician entered the country on Tuesday evening before travelling on to Ecuador. Bolsonaro is currently in the United States.

After arriving in the US, the defeated candidate declared himself the winner of the election and said he intended to lead Brazil’s opposition from abroad. He also alleged that the vote had been rigged.

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