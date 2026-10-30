President Ilham Aliyev watched FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final and attended award ceremony [PHOTOS]
On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival final at Baku Crystal Hall.
Spain defeated Czechia 3–0 in the final to secure the title at the inaugural edition of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.
The head of state attended the ceremony to present awards to the winners.
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