Call of Duty faces backlash for using footage of deadly Seoul crowd crush

30 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The makers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 are facing criticism in South Korea after footage from the deadly 2022 Itaewon crowd crush was reportedly used in the video game's opening sequence, prompting victims' families to demand its removal.

The footage appears in the game's introductory cinematic, depicting civilian casualties during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea.

Several brief clips show chaotic emergency scenes, including a person performing CPR on a victim lying in the street, bodies lined up along a road and an injured person being carried away on a stretcher.

South Korean players identified the footage following the game's release, while local broadcasters subsequently compared the scenes with recordings from the Itaewon disaster.

The controversy comes as South Korea marks the fourth anniversary of the October 29, 2022, tragedy, in which 158 people died after a crowd crush in a narrow alley in Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district during Halloween celebrations. Two additional people were subsequently recognised as victims after dying from trauma associated with the disaster.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, a council representing bereaved families and several civic organisations condemned the use of the footage.

"We are appalled that the chaotic and desperate scenes, in which countless citizens performed CPR to save one another and victims lay on the cold street, were used exactly as they were to create a scene in a game," the organisations said.

They demanded that the footage be removed, arguing that its inclusion could cause further distress to survivors, rescuers and witnesses who continue to experience trauma.

The groups also raised concerns about hostile online comments directed at victims in connection with the game's fictional storyline.

The Korean Game Users Association separately called on the publisher to apologise and replace the disputed material.

Activision responds to criticism

Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, defended its handling of the opening cinematic in response to The Guardian's quiry, stating that the use of real-world footage was intended to establish the game's fictional setting.

"In developing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, we approached the subject matter with care and respect. The game's opening cinematic utilizes some real world news coverage to establish the game's fictional narrative," the company said.

"It is not intended to reference or trivialize the Itaewon disaster or any other real-world tragedy in any way, shape or form."

The company did not indicate in the reported statement whether it would remove or replace the footage.

Modern Warfare 4 follows a South Korean marine private fighting against a fictional North Korean invasion, with combat taking place across recognisable locations in South Korea.

The game had already attracted political attention before its release, with conservative politicians urging President Lee Jae Myung, whose administration has pursued a more conciliatory approach towards North Korea, to play the title to better understand what they described as the security threat from Pyongyang.

Despite the controversy, the game topped South Korea's sales rankings on Steam, a major PC gaming platform, within days of its release.