Binance gradually restores cryptocurrency withdrawal

1 November 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has resumed withdrawals for selected digital assets and blockchain networks.

The exchange announced the development on its Telegram channel.

"Withdrawals are now available again for the following networks and assets: BTC: BTC; ETH: ETH, USDT, USDC; BSC: BNB, USDT, USDC; XRP: XRP; Base: ETH, USDC; DOGE: DOGE; OP (Optimism): ETH, USDT, USDC; ARBITRUM: ARB, ETH, USDT, USDC; TRX: TRX, USDT," the statement said.

Binance added that it would gradually restore withdrawal support for additional assets and networks as security checks are completed.

Ealier, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange was reportedly hacked. The platform said the incident may have been caused by the compromise of an employee's laptop.

According to the company, the breach allowed attackers to gain access to an internal service container and carry out unauthorized withdrawals.

As of October 1, the exchange held more than $54 billion worth of Bitcoin alone, equivalent to over 691,000 coins. More than 500 cryptocurrencies were also traded on the platform.