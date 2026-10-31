Reports claim over 80 US refueling aircraft deployed to Israel amid Iran tensions

31 October 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

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More than 80 US aerial refueling aircraft have reportedly been deployed to Israel amid heightened tensions with Iran, although the scale of the alleged deployment has not been independently verified.

Israeli television network Channel 14 reported on October 30 that a substantial American military airlift had taken place across the Middle East over the preceding 48 hours, involving heavy transport aircraft and aerial refueling tankers.

According to the broadcaster's English-language account on X, at least 10 US military transport aircraft landed in Israel "alongside roughly 80 aerial refueling tankers."

Subsequent reports described the number of tankers as exceeding 80, raising questions about the scale of Washington's military preparations as the United States and Israel consider possible further action against Iran.

However, neither US nor Israeli officials have publicly confirmed the reported tanker deployment, and the figure has not been independently corroborated by other major news organisations.

Channel 14 did not identify the air bases where the tankers were allegedly stationed or specify the aircraft involved. It also remains unclear whether the reported figure represents aircraft arriving within the previous 48 hours or the total number currently deployed in Israel.

Some social media accounts, citing open-source aviation monitor WarSurv, identified the aircraft as KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers, although those details remain unconfirmed.

US military transport arrivals confirmed by Israeli media

Separate reporting by Israel's public broadcaster Kan News on October 29 indicated that 10 American military transport aircraft had landed at the Ovda and Nevatim air bases in southern Israel.

According to Kan, some of the aircraft arrived from Fort Bliss in Texas and were believed to be transporting air-defense equipment.

The Jerusalem Post, citing Kan's findings, reported that additional aircraft involved in the movement had landed in Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Unlike Channel 14's account, the Kan reporting did not establish the presence of dozens of American refueling tankers in Israel.

An Israeli source told Kan that "the Americans and Israel are preparing for any decision that President Trump makes."