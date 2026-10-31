Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to Türkiye over soldier killed in border incident

31 October 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has sent a message of condolence to his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, following the death of a Turkish serviceman in a border incident in Hakkari.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the serviceman, who served with the 7th Border Brigade Command, was killed by gunfire while responding to a border violation.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that a serviceman from the 7th Border Brigade Command, stationed in the Hakkari region, was killed by gunfire while intervening in a border violation incident.

I pray for God’s mercy upon the fallen serviceman, share in the grief of his loved ones, and extend my deepest condolences to his family.

May God rest his soul," Hasanov said in his message.