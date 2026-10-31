South Caucasus offers opportunities to connect world's biggest markets – CLARSEN CEO

31 October 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The strategic location of the South Caucasus makes Georgia and Azerbaijan important links between Europe and Asia, facilitating the movement of goods and services between the world's largest markets.

This was stated by Nikoloz Kandelaki, CEO and Founder of CLARSEN and former Head of the PSPs Supervision and VASPs Registration Department at the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), in an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS.

He noted that Europe needs affordable goods and services from major economies such as China, while China, in turn, needs European technologies and access to new markets.

"These two markets - Europe and China - are connected through our region. This is an opportunity for us to join forces, connect markets and ensure the secure transit of goods and services," Kandelaki emphasized.

According to him, the European market has a population of around 500 million, while China's population exceeds one billion, making the connection between these markets particularly important.

He also highlighted the long-standing partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, stressing the need to strengthen bilateral ties, embrace innovation and expand cooperation beyond local markets to the international arena.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan have been partners for centuries. We should make every effort to preserve this partnership, embrace innovation, strengthen our connections and bring our businesses together not only locally but also internationally," Kandelaki added.