Rubio doubts negotiated Ukraine peace is achievable

31 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that "we are on the verge" of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, claiming on Saturday that he does not know whether "negotiated peace is achievable."

While speaking to reporters after the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Rubio said that "we are trying to find out" whether there is a possibility for peace. He commended the diplomatic work of US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, claiming that the Ukraine crisis is "all they focus on," besides the war with Iran.

Rubio reminded that Russia possesses a powerful nuclear arsenal, stressing that there must always be contact between Washington and Moscow "at some level."