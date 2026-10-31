US officials may join Iran's team for talks in Doha
Officials from the United States could supposedly join the Iranian delegation for peace negotiations in Doha, mediated by Qatar, Qatar-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Saturday.
The news outlet cited people familiar with Qatar's mediating efforts, who claimed that these talks could lead back to formal negotiations, following preliminary understandings regarding Iran's nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran. China and Russia would allegedly serve as guarantors for a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran.
Previously, several media outlets reported that Qatari mediators left Iran for Doha after intense 12-hour talks with Iranian officials, during which a certain breakthrough was supposedly reached.
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