Japan plans news screening system for data centres and cloud services

1 November 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Japan plans to introduce a system for inspecting and registering data centres and cloud storage services as part of efforts to strengthen security and prevent foreign interference in critical digital infrastructure.

The Nikkei newspaper reported the development.

According to the information, the new system is expected to be introduced after 2027 and will be overseen by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Under the proposed framework, the authorities will examine companies establishing data centres and cloud services, assess the reliability of their operations and scrutinise their equipment suppliers. According to Nikkei, the measures are expected to effectively exclude Chinese companies from the sector.

The system will operate on an approval basis. If security threats or breaches involving data protection are identified, the authorities will be empowered to issue warnings and, if necessary, suspend the operation of data centres and cloud services.

Image: Fujitsu