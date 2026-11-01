Russia detains teenager following US warning of possible Moscow terror attack

1 November 2026 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a teenager who posted a threatening video on TikTok expressing an intention to commit a crime at Tsaritsyno Park in Moscow, while investigating information provided by the United States about a possible terrorist attack in the Russian capital.

According to the FSB’s Public Relations Centre, the operation was carried out jointly with the National Guard, the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee.

The teenager had posted photographs on TikTok showing him wearing tactical clothing and a balaclava and holding an object resembling an assault rifle. He also shared pictures taken at the Tsaritsyno Museum and Reserve, accompanied by the caption "I found a place".

During a search of the teenager’s home, law enforcement officers found clothing and accessories. An examination of his phone revealed the TikTok account used to post the threats, a subscription to a neo-Nazi channel on Telegram, and numerous search queries related to terrorist attacks, mass killings and other acts of violence.

Image: Vadim Akhmetov / URA.ru / Global Look Press