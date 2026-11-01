US to sink historic passenger liner to create world’s largest artificial reef

1 November 2026 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The historic passenger liner SS United States is set to be sunk in the Gulf of Mexico to create an artificial reef, The Independent reports.

The 305-metre vessel, which is 30 metres longer than the Titanic, is expected to be submerged in mid-November.

Once sunk, the SS United States will become part of a network of more than 500 artificial reefs in Florida’s Okaloosa County, including around a dozen smaller shipwrecks.

Described as a legendary ocean liner, the vessel made history on its maiden voyage in 1952 by setting a new transatlantic speed record. It reached an average speed of 36 knots, or approximately 66 kilometres per hour.

Over the years, the ship welcomed numerous famous passengers, including Marilyn Monroe, Salvador Dali and Walt Disney. Four US presidents also travelled aboard the liner.

The project’s organisers expect the new underwater attraction to generate millions of dollars in tourism spending each year, benefiting local diving centres, fishing tour operators and hotels. County officials see the project as an opportunity to support both marine ecosystems and the local tourism industry.

Image: Matthew Hatcher / Reuters