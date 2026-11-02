Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold joint U-23 boxing training camp in Baku

2 November 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan’s U-23 national boxing team has begun another training camp in Baku as part of its preparations for the upcoming European Championships.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the training camp will run until November 12 and will also involve the national team of Türkiye.

Up to 25 boxers are taking part in the camp, which is being held at the Baku Boxing Centre. Both teams will train twice a day and test their skills in sparring sessions.

The training programme will focus primarily on technical and tactical preparation, with the camp serving as an important stage in the teams' preparations for the U-23 European Boxing Championships in Croatia.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place from November 16 to 24.