Armenia may prioritize border delimitation along TRIPP route, Deputy PM says

2 November 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenia may prioritize the delimitation of its border with Azerbaijan along the section where infrastructure for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is planned, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has said to journalists, per NEWS.AM.

Speaking to journalists, Grigoryan indicated that although the parties have not yet agreed on the timeline for the next stage of border delimitation, an understanding could be reached in the near future.

He suggested that the road passing through Armenia's Syunik region could receive priority in the delimitation process, particularly in areas where transport infrastructure is expected to be developed.

"It is possible that the road in Syunik will be prioritized for delimitation. It is highly likely that delimitation efforts will be carried out as a priority for the infrastructure related to this road," Grigoryan said.

Addressing the implementation of regional transport projects, the deputy prime minister also stressed the importance of completing preparatory work for railway reconstruction before the reopening of transport connections.

According to Grigoryan, the objective is not simply to construct infrastructure quickly, but to ensure that the railway network can operate efficiently as part of international logistics routes.

He indicated that the Yeraskh section could become one of the first areas where practical steps towards reopening transport connections are undertaken, describing it as the most accessible point.

Grigoryan also said that preparations should proceed without waiting for the entire regional transport network to reopen, allowing the necessary infrastructure to be developed in advance.

His remarks come amid Armenia's preparations to implement the TRIPP project, which envisages new transport and energy connections through the country's southern region.

The precise schedule for the next phase of border delimitation remains subject to agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.