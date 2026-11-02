Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever decides to resign amid budget deadlock

2 November 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has reportedly decided to resign following the failure of his five-party coalition government to reach an agreement on the country's draft state budget for the coming year.

According to Euronews, the decision comes amid disagreements within the governing coalition over the proposed budget.

If King Philippe of Belgium accepts De Wever's resignation, the country could face snap parliamentary elections.

The reported decision follows unsuccessful negotiations between the five coalition parties, which have been unable to reach a consensus on the government's budget proposals.

De Wever met the monarch at the Royal Palace in Brussels for more than 90 minutes amid tensions over efforts to address a €10 billion ($11 billion) budget shortfall, according to public broadcaster VRT.

Negotiations have been deadlocked for weeks, with disagreements reportedly centered on the Flemish socialist Vooruit party and the Francophone center-right Reformist Movement (MR).

De Wever had ruled out entering the new year with a provisional budget, which would allow the government to continue operating under the previous year's spending framework.

De Wever has served as Belgium's prime minister since February 3, 2025, when he took office at the head of a five-party coalition government.