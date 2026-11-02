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Monday, November 2, 2026

Azerbaijan's lending to real economy rises 15.1% to 35.7 billion manats

2 November 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's lending to real economy rises 15.1% to 35.7 billion manats
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Lending to Azerbaijan's real economy by banks and non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) totalled 35.7 billion manats as of October 1, 2026, marking a 15.1% annual increase, while overdue loans also recorded a significant rise. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reports that total lending to the real sector increased by ...

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