Azerbaijan's lending to real economy rises 15.1% to 35.7 billion manats
Lending to Azerbaijan's real economy by banks and non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) totalled 35.7 billion manats as of October 1, 2026, marking a 15.1% annual increase, while overdue loans also recorded a significant rise. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reports that total lending to the real sector increased by ...
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