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Monday, November 2, 2026

SOCAR's drilling operations increase 74.3% in third quarter of 2026

2 November 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR's drilling operations increase 74.3% in third quarter of 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) carried out more than 21,000 metres of drilling operations in the third quarter of 2026, marking a 74.3% increase compared with the same period last year. The company extracted...

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