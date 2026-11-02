Azerbaijani musicians lead tar and accordion masterclasses in Guba [PHOTOS]

2 November 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The “Culture Breeze” project, organised by the Ministry of Culture’s Scientific, Methodological and Professional Development Centre for Culture (MEMIM) in the Guba-Khachmaz region, has concluded with masterclasses in tar and accordion at the Guba Children's Art School.

Before the masterclasses, MEMIM Sector Head Nijat Hasanzade and Senior Adviser at the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department Farid Musayev highlighted the importance of masterclasses in music education.

They noted that such sessions play a significant role in preserving and promoting musical performance traditions, introducing new approaches to music education, and enabling experienced teachers to share their knowledge and skills with young performers.

During the event, Hasanzade also presented the Guba Children's Art School with a copy of Asaf Zeynalli: Selected Works, a sheet music collection published by MEMIM.

The tar masterclass was led by Ramiz Azizov, Honoured Teacher of Azerbaijan, professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and head of its Department of Folk Instruments.

The accordion masterclass was conducted by Vusal Gahramanov, a teacher at Baku's No. 38 Eleven-Year Music School for Visually Impaired Children and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Both instructors provided detailed insights into the technical aspects of playing the tar and accordion, sharing their professional experience and offering practical recommendations to teachers and students.

Participants also had the opportunity to ask questions and receive detailed explanations. Various playing techniques and performance methods were demonstrated live on the instruments.

It is worth noting that the latest activities under the “Culture Breeze” project were held in the districts of Guba, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Shabran with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department.