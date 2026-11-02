Pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel carrying 23 people

2 November 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pirates hijacked the Iranian fishing vessel Azini, carrying 23 people, in waters off Somalia's northeastern coast, the Associated Press reported, citing the Indian Ocean Maritime Security Center (MSCIO).

The attack took place between the coastal towns of Bandar Beyla and Hafun.

According to the information, 12 pirates were involved in the hijacking. Those on board included 21 Iranian nationals and two Somali security guards. No information is currently available regarding the condition of the crew.

The MSCIO warned that the hijacked vessel could be used as a floating base for attacks on commercial ships.

The European Union's naval operation EUNAVFOR Atalanta has launched an investigation and urged vessels operating in the region to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The hijacking comes amid a resurgence of Somali piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean. By August, pirates had seized six commercial vessels, with several attacks reported since April occurring far from Somalia's coastline.

Among the hijacked vessels was the oil products tanker Sibu 1, which was seized approximately 136 nautical miles (252 kilometers) east of Al Mukalla, Yemen.