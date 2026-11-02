Azerbaijan foils attempt to smuggle over 136 kg of drugs from Iran
Azerbaijan's State Border Service has prevented attempts to smuggle 136.6 kilograms of narcotics and 5,500 Methadone M-40 tablets containing psychotropic substances from Iran into the country.
According to the State Border Service, the illegal substances were discovered during border searches and operational measures carried out in the area monitored by the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Troops Command.
The narcotics and tablets were seized in three separate incidents and removed from illegal circulation.
The State Border Service said operational and investigative measures concerning the incidents are ongoing.
No further details regarding the individuals involved or the types of narcotics seized were disclosed.
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