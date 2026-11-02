Binance to resume further withdrawals on Tuesday
Crypto exchange Binance said on Monday that it intends to resume withdrawals for additional networks and assets tomorrow as the next phase of its recovery following a massive cyberattack last week.
The company added it will roll out the withdrawals progressively and share details when ready.
Binance said it has covered around 95% of the impacted amount, while the remaining 5% represents tokens that are less liquid and "take longer to source at the required scale."
It repeated that it will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds and will work with industry partners to complete the remaining acquisitions.
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