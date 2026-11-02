US to control 50% of global chip businesses, signals Trump

2 November 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump praised his administration's performance and signaled that the US could control 50% of global chip businesses.

"Chip plants, we'll have 50% of the chip business in the world. We had none, and we'll have it soon," Trump said in the New York Post's podcast Pod Force One with Miranda Devine. He ensured that the country "is doing very well." He also reiterated that the US is leading China in artificial intelligence by a wide margin.

Speaking about the impact of the Iran war, the president said gas prices rose less than he expected, and predicted they will fall below $2 a gallon.