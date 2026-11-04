Azerbaijan securities market investor accounts approach 197,000

4 November 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

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The number of depository accounts in Azerbaijan reached 196,700 by the end of the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 1,964 accounts, or approximately 1%, compared with the previous quarter. According to the National Depository Center (NDC), the total number of unique investors stood at...

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