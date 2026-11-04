Azerbaijan securities market investor accounts approach 197,000
The number of depository accounts in Azerbaijan reached 196,700 by the end of the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 1,964 accounts, or approximately 1%, compared with the previous quarter. According to the National Depository Center (NDC), the total number of unique investors stood at...
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