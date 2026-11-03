Dems' Schumer on midterms: 'Nauseously optimistic'

3 November 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

United States Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he is "nauseously optimistic" about the Democratic Party's chances at the 2026 midterm elections. The polls officially opened today, with times differing depending on the state.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in New York, Schumer mentioned that he anticipates the Democrats will take control of the Senate once again. If they were to get the majority in the House of Representatives as well, it will be "up to" US President Donald Trump to decide whether he wants to work with them or not.

"The American people want us to do things that make their lives better. Trump has refused to listen to them. He's even, at time to time, sort of dissed those costs, those kinds of things that people are caring about of costs and things like that. Will he change? I don't think I don't know. But we're going to fight Trump tooth and nail and focus on the issues no matter what he does," the Senate minority leader remarked.