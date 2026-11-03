Azerbaijan imports $1.8 million worth of AI-98 petrol in eight months

3 November 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan imported 1,422 tonnes of AI-98 petrol worth $1.806 million from three countries in January-August 2026. Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the value of imports fell by ...

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