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Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Azerbaijan imports $1.8 million worth of AI-98 petrol in eight months

3 November 2026 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan imports $1.8 million worth of AI-98 petrol in eight months
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Azerbaijan imported 1,422 tonnes of AI-98 petrol worth $1.806 million from three countries in January-August 2026. Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the value of imports fell by ...

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