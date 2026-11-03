46 people detained for violating Azerbaijan’s state border in October

3 November 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 46 people were detained for violating Azerbaijan’s state border in October 2026.

The information was provided in the monthly report of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, those detained included 26 Afghan nationals, six Azerbaijani citizens, five Pakistanis, two Turkish nationals, two Moroccans, two Algerians, two Palestinians and one Iranian citizen.

Additionally, eight people were detained as part of measures to combat illegal migration. They had attempted to cross the state border using forged date stamps, counterfeit passports or travel documents belonging to other individuals.