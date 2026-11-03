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Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Attacks on Kish Island drive oil prices higher

3 November 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Attacks on Kish Island drive oil prices higher
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Oil prices have risen on global markets following renewed attacks on energy infrastructure. According to the information, oil terminals and energy facilities on Kish Island came under fire. In response, Brent crude prices on the London Stock Exchange rose by ...

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