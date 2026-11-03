Azerbaijan athletes win 168 medals at International Competitions in October [PHOTOS]

3 November 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with athletes who achieved outstanding results at international competitions over the past month.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the meeting was held at the Azerbaijan Sport Academy and opened with the national anthem.

Addressing the gathering, Farid Gayibov praised the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage and congratulated both the competitors and their coaches.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan's national anthem was played in 17 countries during international competitions held throughout October. Azerbaijani athletes won a total of 168 medals, including 51 gold, 43 silver and 74 bronze.

A video highlighting the country's sporting achievements on the international stage was also shown during the event. Representatives of several sports disciplines shared details of the international competitions they had attended and the results they had achieved.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gayibov wished the athletes further success and victories in their upcoming competitions.

The meeting was also attended by Ramil Huseynzade, a winner of the Yukselish competition and head of the outpatient clinic at the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice. Huseynzade is mentored by Minister Farid Gayibov.