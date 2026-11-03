Tehran warns missiles could reach Europe if US resumes attacks

3 November 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran could target US military bases outside the Middle East if Washington resumes hostile actions against Tehran.

"Outside the region means locations used against us. At present, the geographical area - and there is evidence of this - is Europe... Therefore, with no geographical restrictions, yes, this means our missiles can reach Europe," ISNA quoted Iranian official Manouchehr Mottaki as saying.

Meanwhile, Britain's The Times, citing Western intelligence sources, reports that Iran is preparing possible asymmetric responses. The report also examines Tehran's military capabilities.

Potential targets include US military facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Portugal.

Iran is also reportedly considering attacks on undersea internet cables. Western intelligence agencies believe Iran-linked groups could be used to target American facilities in Europe.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing four sources, reports that the United States has already deployed sufficient military forces to the Middle East to strike Iran at short notice, potentially as early as this week.

According to the sources, any new US attack could target Iranian nuclear facilities, including research centres.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed the government to resolve the conflict with the United States through diplomatic means. However, he also called on the Iranian military to respond firmly to any threats, stressing that such a response should have no geographical limits.

Image: Iranian Defence Ministry / Global Look Press