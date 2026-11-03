Trump calls $30 billion cost of Iran operation 'mere pittance'

3 November 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump described the $30 billion spent by Washington on its military operation against Iran as "mere pittance."

He made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

"I heard some stupid congressman on Fox, talking about the $30 billion spent on the war with Iran. It’s a mere pittance, because in Venezuela alone we’ve earned many times more," Trump said.

Commenting on the military campaign in Iran, Trump described it as a "beautiful period" during which his administration had achieved what he called its "best numbers."

He stressed that the operations in Iran and Venezuela had helped the White House attract hundreds of billions of dollars to the United States. Trump added that the country had also managed to accomplish "a lot of things."

In late June, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told a congressional hearing that the US military operation against Iran had cost approximately $30 billion.