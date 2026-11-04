Iran's parliament speaker says US voters rejected war in midterm elections

4 November 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has interpreted the results of the US midterm elections as a rejection of war by American voters, warning Washington against disregarding what he described as the public's opposition to military confrontation.

In a statement published on his X account on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said the election results demonstrated growing opposition among Americans to war and its economic consequences.

According to the Iranian parliamentary speaker, American voters had expressed their rejection of military conflict either through moral opposition or dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living.

Ghalibaf declared that Americans had said "no" to war, adding that Iran supported this position.

“If the US government betrays the will of its own people to serve its international backers and blackmailers, it will realize that our ‘no’ could turn into a nightmare,” Ghalibaf warned.

His remarks followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats were projected to regain control of the House of Representatives, according to Decision Desk HQ.

The election results have raised questions about the future direction of US foreign policy, including the Trump administration's military approach toward Iran.