Baku calls for stronger AI and digital connectivity partnerships with Central Asia

4 November 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan has emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation with Central Asian countries in artificial intelligence, digital connectivity and technological innovation as part of efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen regional partnerships.

Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli made the remarks at the Second Tian Shan Forum, organised by the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The forum, held under the theme "Expanding Sustainable Connectivity and Quality Investment in Central Asia," brought together government officials, representatives of international financial institutions, business leaders and academics to discuss regional economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

Speaking during a session titled "Investments in Technological Advancement, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Connectivity," Bashirli described Central Asia as one of Azerbaijan's priority regions for economic partnership.

He highlighted the role of digital transformation in diversifying Azerbaijan's economy and improving the competitiveness of its non-oil and gas sector.

The deputy minister also outlined measures being implemented to encourage innovation in Azerbaijan, alongside joint projects undertaken with countries across the region.

Bashirli stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships in innovation and artificial intelligence, introducing advanced technologies across different sectors of the economy and expanding exchanges of knowledge and expertise.

Discussions at the forum also addressed opportunities to deepen regional cooperation in trade, energy, transport and logistics.

Participants examined the development of digital trade, the application of artificial intelligence in economic activities and measures to strengthen human capital.

The forum additionally provided an opportunity to exchange views on attracting investment to Central Asia and expanding economic ties among participating countries.