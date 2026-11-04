Turkish-flagged ship collides with vessel near Romania's Black Sea coast

4 November 2026 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Romanian authorities have launched a rescue operation after a Turkish-flagged tugboat ran into trouble following a collision with another vessel near Romania's Black Sea coast.

The incident was reported on the website of Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the ministry, the Turkish-flagged tugboat Ayaz Bey sent an international distress signal (Mayday) at approximately 04:20 local time (06:20 Baku time) after colliding with the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged vessel Mentor.

Preliminary information indicates that two Turkish tugboats, Ayaz Bey and Ramazan Bey, had been towing Mentor to Türkiye after the latter sustained damage in waters near Ukraine's port of Odesa. The towed vessel had no crew on board.

"During the night, adverse weather conditions caused the towing cables to break. Although the cables were subsequently reconnected, the tugboat Ayaz Bey collided with the vessel Mentor," the ministry said.

The rescue operation involved two vessels belonging to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs and a vessel operated by the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea (ARSVOM).

The ministry's press service later reported that three crew members had been taken aboard the Netherlands-flagged tugboat Odin and would be transported to Romania's Port of Mangalia.

The remaining four crew members declined evacuation, stating that they did not require assistance.

The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the Ayaz Bey tugboat was currently anchored.