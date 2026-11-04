Abdul El-Sayed could make history as first Muslim US Senator

4 November 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is leading the race for the US Senate in Michigan. According to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, if the results are confirmed, he would become the first Muslim in the history of the US Senate.

The election analysis service reports that El-Sayed has secured 50.78% of the vote, while his Republican rival, Mike Rogers, has received 47.25%.

US President Donald Trump previously called El-Sayed a "jihadist," claiming that he would have to "go through a metal detector before being allowed into the Senate." Trump also portrayed him as a national security threat and questioned his loyalty to the United States.

Following the US midterm elections, Democratic candidates are projected to gain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump said he was surprised by the Republican Party's poor performance and indicated that he was prepared to work with Democrats. However, he also warned that he intended to make extensive use of his presidential veto power.

The US midterm elections began on November 3. Americans are voting to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 senators. More than 50 million people cast their ballots early, surpassing the previous record of 45.9 million early voters set in 2022.

Image: Reuters