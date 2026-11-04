Baku, Bishkek expand cooperation on personal data security

4 November 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have exchanged copies of a memorandum of cooperation on personal data protection between Azerbaijan’s National Cybersecurity Agency and Kyrgyzstan’s State Agency for Personal Data Protection.

The exchange took place on the sidelines of the international Data Protection Forum 2026 in Bishkek.

The document, signed by the heads of the two agencies, aims to strengthen cooperation in personal data protection, expand the exchange of information and expertise, and promote the study and implementation of international best practices. It also provides for closer joint efforts to safeguard the rights of personal data subjects.

Azerbaijan’s National Cybersecurity Agency, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, was represented at the forum by Khayala Babayeva, Director of the Personal Data Protection Department.

During the discussions, Babayeva outlined Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect personal data and strengthen digital trust amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence.