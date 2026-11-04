Armenia seeks to expand trade ties with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan says

4 November 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan is maintaining its traditionally good relations with Georgia while taking steps to develop ties with Azerbaijan and expand bilateral trade.

He made the remarks at the European Union Enlargement Summit, organized by Euronews in Brussels.

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia views the South Caucasus as a single region with shared interests, visions and strategies.

He also highlighted the importance of the TRIPP project in developing regional infrastructure and transport connectivity.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the project, along with cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia, particularly in logistics, could strengthen the South Caucasus's role in global supply chains and create new opportunities for the region.