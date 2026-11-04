Nariman Narimanov Memorial Museum hosts patriotic event in Baku [PHOTOS]
By Alimat Aliyeva
An event titled “Our Victory History – A Chronicle of Pride” was jointly organized by the Nariman Narimanov Memorial Museum and the No. 2 Technical-Humanities Lyceum named after H. Mahmudbayli.
According to the museum, the event began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.
The gathering brought together cultural professionals, teachers and students of the lyceum, officers and cadets of the Baku Military College, as well as students from the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and Secondary School No. 226.
As part of the programme, participants recited patriotic poems, performed musical pieces and presented literary and artistic compositions dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory, national pride and patriotic spirit.
The event aimed to honour the country's victory history, pay tribute to the fallen heroes and promote patriotic values among the younger generation.
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