CSTO may consider suspending Armenia’s voting rights

4 November 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said the organisation could consider suspending Armenia’s voting rights and halting the nomination of Armenian citizens to quota-based positions within the CSTO.

"There is a draft decision submitted by Russia on the application of Article 25 of the CSTO Charter to Armenia. It concerns membership fees and non-participation. Armenia has not participated in the organisation’s activities for the past two years, and this is already the third year. In other words, there is a presence, but no participation in the organisation’s work," Masadykov noted.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament that he supported Armenia’s removal from the CSTO and would welcome such a development. He also stated that Yerevan did not intend to participate actively in the organization’s activities over the next five years.

Armenia had previously announced that it was "freezing" its participation in the CSTO. In December 2024, Pashinyan said that the country’s relations with the organization had passed the point of no return.

Although Armenia has frozen its membership, it has not formally withdrawn from the CSTO.

The distinction means that the country remains a member of the organisation while declining to participate in its work.