FIFA praises Azerbaijan's referees after successful U-15 World Cup and Festival

4 November 2026 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

FIFA has expressed its gratitude to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for the high standard of refereeing at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival held in Azerbaijan.

In an official letter addressed to AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev, FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina praised the high standards of refereeing and the professional management of matches throughout the competition.

“The successful delivery of such an important event was made possible only through professional preparation, strong organizational skills and dedicated teamwork. In this regard, we would particularly like to acknowledge the efforts of AFFA's Referees Committee and Refereeing Department,” the letter stated.

Collina also extended his appreciation to all AFFA staff involved in organizing and officiating the matches, particularly Azerbaijani football referees, for their valuable contribution to the successful staging of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

A total of 86 referees took part in officiating matches at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan. Of these, 80 were from Azerbaijan, three were invited from Georgia and another three from Türkiye.