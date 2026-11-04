Baku, Moscow strengthen cooperation in emergency management [PHOTOS]

4 November 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with a delegation led by the Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov, who is visiting our country in connection with the XXI World Championship among Men and the XII World Championship among Women in fire and rescue sport, held in Baku.

Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov warmly welcomed the guests and thanked them for their participation in the world championship, stressed the importance of holding this prestigious international sport event in our country, and expressed his belief that the competition will give impetus to strengthening professional relations among rescuers from member countries of the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, the exchange of experience, and the development of fire and rescue sport.

Touching upon the upward development of multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the Minister noted that, within this framework, the relevant agencies of the two countries responsible for combating emergency situations successfully cooperate. Speaking about successful cooperation in improving the level of preparedness for emergencies, including professional personnel training, scientific and methodological cooperation, operational information exchange and other areas, the Minister expressed his confidence that this visit will make a significant contribution to expanding relations.

In this sense, it was emphasized that the Joint Action Plan signed during the meeting is of great importance in terms of developing mutually beneficial relations and expanding the exchange of experience in various fields.

The Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Alexander Kurenkov, expressed his gratitude for the cordial meeting and noted that the World Championship in fire and rescue sport in Baku was organized at a high level.

Kurenkov expressed his satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two ministries within the framework of close cooperation and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Russia, and expressed his confidence that the negotiations and exchange of views held during the visit, as well as the signed Joint Action Plan, will give additional impetus to the expansion of cooperation and the implementation of new joint initiatives.

A broad exchange of views was held on issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Then, the "Joint Action Plan for 2027-2029 between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters" was signed. The document was signed by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov.