Iran: We'll respond if US uses UAE, Bahrain bases

4 November 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will retaliate against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain if the United States uses their bases in potential new attacks, Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, an adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander, said on Wednesday.

"This time, we will not only strike the source of the attacks, meaning the bases. Iran's response will go further," Moghaddamfar stated. He also warned of "surprising attacks" if Iranian political or military officials were assassinated and noted Tehran had shifted from its previous limits on proportional retaliation and geographic scope.

The official also commented on US midterm election results, emphasizing that the American people rejected the war against Iran.