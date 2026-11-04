“Victory Round” to be held in Azerbaijan Premier League on November 6–8
By Alimat Aliyeva
The 21st round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been designated the “Victory Round” to mark the sixth anniversary of the historic victory achieved in the 2020 Patriotic War.
The Professional Football League of Azerbaijan announced the decision.
Under the initiative, Azerbaijan's national anthem will be performed before all matches scheduled for November 6–8 as part of the 21st round.
The initiative aims to commemorate the anniversary of the victory and honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan.
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